Fallout Director Weighs in on Letting Other Developers Take on Franchise

Fallout director Todd Howard has weighed in on letting other studios take on the series. Bethesda has become one of the biggest, most acclaimed developers out there over the course of the last 20 years or so. They're responsible for some of the best RPGs thanks to games like Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and hopefully, soon-to-be Starfield. In 2018, Bethesda announced it would be making The Elder Scrolls 6... and we've heard next to nothing about it since then largely because it has been working on the aforementioned sci-fi game. Last year, Bethesda also confirmed it has plans to make Fallout 5, but it would come after The Elder Scrolls 6 which is still very early in development.

Now that Bethesda is part of a larger team at Xbox, Todd Howard was asked whether or not Bethesda would be open to collaborating with other studios on its franchises like Fallout. Most notably, Obsidian Entertainment made Fallout: New Vegas which is beloved by fans, but no one has been given the opportunity to make another spin-off like that again. With game development taking longer and longer for one studio, Howard noted to IGN that he can't say "never to any of that", but they're more concerned about making the best game and staying focused as doing too much at once can lead to unfocused productions and poor products. He also stated that big release gaps don't really hurt franchises even if the wait is difficult for fans.

Todd Howard also has plans to make Fallout 5, but that would come after The Elder Scrolls 6 and based on how long things are currently taking, we may not see Fallout 5 until around 2030. Only time will tell what happens, but it's very likely The Elder Scrolls 7 will be a game that is probably decades away, especially if Starfield 2 gets mixed in there somewhere along the way. With all of that said, another Fallout game would be even further if Bethesda doesn't expand.

