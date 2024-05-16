Assassin's Creed Shadows Won't Require Constant Internet Connection

Assassin's Creed Shadows made itself known to the world this week with the first trailer that showed off the game's dual protagonists, but once the pre-order information started surfacing, Assassin's Creed players were quick to pick up on an Internet connection requirement. Apparently, the game would require an Internet connection in order to install Assassin's Creed Shadows even if you bought the physical versions of the game. Stemming off that were concerns that the game would require a constant Internet connection at all times just to play Assassin's Creed Shadows, but Ubisoft cleared up those worries on Thursday by confirming that's not the case.

You will need an Internet connection to download the game regardless of what form it's played in, but you won't need an Internet connection afterwards to keep playing, Ubisoft said.

"We wanted to share some early information on the upcoming launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, following some questions we've noticed in the community," Ubisoft said. "Assassin's Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times. An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection. We are super excited to bring Assassin's Creed to Feudal Japan on November 15 when the game releases, and cannot wait to show you more along the way!"

As Ubisoft teased, you'll finally be able to explore Japan in this new Assassin's Creed game, and we already have an idea of how much exploring you'll do thanks to a comparison to past Assassin's Creed games. According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Shadows is most comparable to Assassin's Creed Odyssey in terms of its size.

You'll also be playing as two different protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows, but not in the way we've seen in past games where you got to pick a male or female character. Instead, you play as two distinct characters, Naoe and Yasuke, in Assassin's Creed Shadows which you can swap between at any time save for whatever moments are exclusive to those characters' stories.

"Live the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend," Ubisoft teased. "Against the backdrop of the turbulent late Sengoku period, this remarkable duo will discover their common destiny as they usher in a new era for Japan."

Assassin's Creed Shadows releases on November 15th.