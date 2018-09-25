‘Fallout 76’ Beta Info Expected to Drop This Week

With the beta for Fallout 76 coming up next month, Bethesda’s Pete Hines promises that more information regarding the upcoming testing period will be made available soon – as early as this week.

Appropriately dubbed the Break-it Early Test Application, the B.E.T.A. is only available to those who pre-order the new Fallout game ahead of its release. Players who purchased the game – regardless of edition – will be granted a code. After showing appreciation for Bethesda fans’ discussions about the upcoming Fallout 76, Hines took to Twitter to answer a few more questions about the title:

we’ll have more information for you on that soon. hopefully this week. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 24, 2018

“Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our B.E.T.A.,” the community administrator said. “We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our F.A.Q., for details on how to redeem your B.E.T.A. code and other important details.”

We still don’t have an exact date yet for the beta, but we will hopefully know something more concrete by the end of this week.

According to the team over at Microsoft, “Pre-order the Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle and experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. With support for 4K resolution and HDR, Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4 welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, and build your way to triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”