Fallout: New Vegas Writer Is Not Attached to Fallout 76, Despite Rumors

Earlier today, we had a pretty massive leak concerning Fallout 76 and its story. The leak itself was hefty and included many details surrounding characters, dialogue options, and even game settings. Though many of it has been given the greenlight by inside sources, there is one part of it that has been debunked yet still continues to swirl around in media. To help at least put one false rumor to rest – no, Fallout: New Vegas writer Chris Avellone will not be a part of Fallout 76.

Avellone himself took to Twitter to shut down those rumors once and for all when he responded to one fan:

Alas, it is not to be. (I’m not working on 76, but am very interested in seeing more about it.) — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) May 30, 2018

Though we love his work – let’s be real, Fallout: New Vegas was fantastic, it was a bit of a stretch to think he was a part of the upcoming game. Though the rumor started long before the big reveal, especially when he posted the image – seen here – last year, Avellone has a few other projects in the works at this time.

As far as the earlier leak, here’s the bullet point breakdown:

Still an RPG

Voiced protagonist will be optional

Even more dialogue options

Skill system overhaul

“Rebuilding” will be heavily emphasized, more settlements

Main quest will be fruitful, side quests will have more meaning following Fallout 4 feedback

Shortly after the Great War, meaning Police Officers, Military, and other “day job” veterans will still be around

Main story will be vault-focused “An example of a major player in the story is an Irish ghoul who acts as one of the game’s 5 companions” He married Stanislaus Braun’s daughter

Major Antagonist (potential ally) details Former US Army Captain, compared to Hannibal.

“More lovecraftian god worshipping inbred rednecks similar to point lookout” (Alright?)

No supermutants

Significant lore changes

You can read more about our review of the latest information in our previous coverage here. Alas, however, we must wait until the official reveal at this year’s E3 to learn more. Stay tuned, because we’re huge fans here and can’t wait to share more!

