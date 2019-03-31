‘Fallout 76’ Had Many “Difficulties During Development,” Says Todd Howard

There’s no denying that Bethesda has been facing an uphill battle since the launch of Fallout 76 last year. While plenty of people have taken to the wastelands of West Virginia and have had an enjoyable time, a bounty of negativity has also been part of the mix since the start. That said, Bethesda has been doing what they can to patch the holes in the ship, and Todd Howard himself has even spoken on the issues plaguing the game, including what was said during a recent panel at PAX East, which can be seen in the video above.

According to Howard, the team faced “a lot of difficulties” while making Fallout 76. “We knew we were going to have a lot of bumps coming out with the game, and we definitely had some, some of them a lot harder than we anticipated,” he said. “It was a very new and different project for us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then went on to mention how the studio has grown and it took many people across several locations to develop Fallout 76. “We had a lot of difficulties during development and sometimes those difficulties do show up on the screen,” Howard said. “You never want them to. We grew the studio, we’re four different studios now in North America…and this was a game that really took a ton of people across those four studios coming together to make work.”

Rather than getting into all of the specifics as to what sort of difficulties they faced, Howard instead chose to look to the future and talk about what is to come, including the survival mode that is now in beta. You can read a bit more about that right here.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Were you expecting Fallout 76 to be as buggy as it has been since launch? If not, are you shocked by the amount of problems that have found their way into the game, or have you been enjoying your time with it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!