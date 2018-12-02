‘Fallout 76’ Duffel Bag Gets Modded Into ‘Fallout 4’ and ‘Fallout: New Vegas’

Fallout 76’s duffel bag included in the game’s Power Armor Edition wasn’t what buyers were expecting when they received it, but they can at least get the bag in Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas thanks to the quick work of mod creators.

Following accusations of false advertising levied against Bethesda by players who received a nylon West Tek Duffel Bag as opposed to the canvas product promised in the Power Armor Edition’s advertisements, modders worked swiftly to give the bag to Fallout players in some form by inserting it into past Fallout games.

One of those mods puts the bag in Fallout 4 and was created by a modder who said they added a bag that was actually made of canvas before cheekily adding “That’ll be 500 Atoms please,” a reference to Bethesda’s apology gift of 500 Atoms. These Atoms act as Fallout 76’s form of in-game currency, but 500 Atoms will only get players so much in the game’s marketplace. Seen below, the mod retextures the Ammo Duffel Bag to look like the one promised in Bethesda’s marketing for the Power Armor Edition.

The Fallout 4 mod creator asked “Am I making a statement?” before leaving it up to those downloading the mod whether they were indeed making a statement or not, but the creator of the Fallout: New Vegas mod that does the same thing in Obsidian’s Fallout game was a bit more blunt with their mod description. “Bait ‘n switch” is a term that’s come up in conversations within the community as they discussed the canvas bag debacle since Power Armor Edition buyers were never notified that the bag’s material had been changed, and it came up again in this mod’s description.

“Brought to you in association with the Bait ‘n Switch Marketing Company we proudly present the Canvas West Tek Duffel Bag, an in game bag made of the finest canvas, it’s durable and can be used for activities like storing stuff,” the mod description said. “But don’t take our word for how awesome it is, see what others have to say…”

The modder then went on to cite different quotes from companies that have now become memes such as Electronic Arts’ “pride and accomplishment” comment. They even included a disclaimer at the bottom that said anyone who agrees to download the mod agrees to “not try and get a refund or do anything else annoying.”

The mods for Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas are available to download for anyone wanting to add them to their mod list.