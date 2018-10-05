‘Fallout 76’ and ‘Fallout 4’ Collide With This Simple Pip-Boy Mod

Fallout 76 is almost here and while we were all too busy singing “Country Roads” to all of those Mountain Mommas out there, the Fallout modding community has been hard at work. We’ve seen some incredible total conversion projects out there, but we’re taking a small break to showcase something a little simpler but no less cool.

The mod is simple! It is a simple customized Pip-Boy made for Fallout 4 in celebration of Fallout 76. As seen in the image above, this mod simply puts that bright yellow 76 logo in the background. That’s it! Yeah, it’s not as intricate as some of the other projects we share but it is a neat little adjustment to Fallout 4 for players to enjoy before the online adventure kicks off next month!

Interested in downloading this mod for yourself? You can check it out, as well as instructions on how to install, right here over on Nexus Mods. Even better news? This mod is also available on Xbox One as well!

In other Fallout 76 news, did you see that the Fat Man is making its triumphant return? We recently had a chance to speak with the developers over at Bethesda to learn more about Fallout 76, and we just had to ask: Where is the Fat Man? Thankfully, Bethesda confirmed to that yes, the Fat Man would continue to be a staple, though where it can be found is still left for players to discover when the game drops later this year.

For those that are unaware, the Fat Man is a M-42 Tactical Nuclear Catapult that made its debut in Fallout 3 and has since been featured in Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout Shelter, and the subsequent board game experience.

This weapon packed a mean punch and was instantly hailed as the Fallout weapon to grab. With great range and an even-greater impact, the Fat Man will continue to live on in infamy when Fallout 76 arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th!

