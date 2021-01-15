Fallout 76 Free States Militia Suspended From Facebook Once Again

✖

Last October, a group of Fallout 76 fans on Facebook calling themselves the "Free States Militia" were banned from the social media program, after seemingly being mistaken for a real-life militia. It appears that once again the problem has reared its ugly head, as the group's Twitter account has revealed that it is dealing with a similar suspension on Facebook. This time around, the group cannot post on the social media platform until February 7th. The ban went into effect on January 8th, and it seems that Facebook still has not fixed the issue, or responded to the group's inquiries regarding the suspension.

The group's Tweet announcing the suspension can be found embedded below.

Hey @FacebookGaming . Thanks for banning me for posting IN GAME SCREEN SHOTS FROM A VIDEO GAME. I get you don't want gun sales. But your bots are not well crafted to tell the difference between fictional lasers and real stuff. Please fix yourself. This is getting old AF. pic.twitter.com/wbxIIIGREw — FSM Playstation Video Game Club (@Free_StatesMil) January 9, 2021

It's unclear whether or not this suspension relates to recent crackdowns on social media platforms, or if it's something else, entirely. The suspension was not just placed on the group's moderator; all of the Free States Militia's admins have similarly been suspended. Whatever happened, it seems that either Facebook's algorithms failed the group, or someone at the company might have been a bit too quick in their judgement. On Twitter, the group has tried to get the attention of Facebook Gaming, but to little avail. As a result, the Free States Militia has floated the idea of leaving the platform for good. The group is currently working on a Discord for the purpose of sharing photos and lore.

The last time the Free States Militia was banned from the platform, Facebook reinstated the account fairly quickly, after realizing its mistake. Unfortunately, this time around, several days have gone by, and the issue has yet to be fixed. Hopefully, the group won't be stuck waiting until February 7th to get an answer!

Fallout 76 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

