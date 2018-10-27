‘Fallout 76’: How Server Resets Work

Fallout 76 is taking the Wasteland where it’s never been before: Online. Though the server sizes are small, no more than 24 players, there are literally thousands of them online for players to enjoy. Because of this, some may be wondering how server resets work and if that will hurt the game.

We sat down with Bethesda last month to play a few hours of the spin-off Fallout title and during that time, we learned a lot more about those country roads ahead. As a huge lover of online games myself, I asked the game’s director and creative team how the server resets would work in the title and if that would affect players in a negative way. Luckily, the answer to the latter was a confident “no.”

We already knew that logging in and out wouldn’t affect players and their C.A.M.Ps, it was even recommended for a last-ditch effort to save yourself from excrutiating death in the event that fast travel isn’t working during an imminent Nuke attack. That being said, Bethesda told me that “there really shouldn’t be a situation where you have to worry about which server you get in on.”

Additionally, random server boots won’t be an issue either – which is good news. Most games will offer adequate notice if the servers have to come down for any reason but Bethesda assures fans that players really won’t notice anything weird with the servers themselves at all.

So go find that Moth Man with renewed fervor, because that’s one less thing to worry about when Fallout 76 arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14, 2018. Want a few helpful tips before diving into the beta and eventually the game? Check out our full survival guide right here for what you need to know before exploring those country roads in West Virginia. You can also check out the full beta schedule for all platforms right here that was just recently announced.

