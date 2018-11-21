‘Fallout 76’: How to Find Mothman

Ever since Fallout fans found out that Mothman was in Fallout 76, the hunt to find this legendary creature was on! Except in this instance, it was a lot less hunting, more selfie taking, and honestly? He looks shyer and sweeter than we thought! It’s because of this that many may be looking for a little additional help when finding this fabled beast – that’s where we come in!

Chances are if you’ve been roaming the Wasteland, you’ve probably already encountered him (or at least part of him) without even realising it. He puffs up in a flare of smoke and can leave just as suddenly. But for those looking for more than a wisp, here’s what you need to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

First things first, you’re going to want to head to the Landview Lighthouse during a night cycle. If you’re unaware of where that is, it’s just east of the Vault you came out of at the start of the game. There, you’ll see a special event pop up called “The Path to Enlightenment” where the task is to kill 50 fireflies. Then, you’re going to take that bright fluid and you’re going to use it to power up that lighthouse.

Once this event has been completed, the “Wise Mothman” will be summoned and he’s just so freaking cuddle-y, oh my god! He’s adorable, he’s friendly, and he puts a softer side to the haunting legend we’ve learned about in the past. For those that choose to commune with this little cutie patootie, a “Wisdom of the Mothman” buff will be granted which cranks up that perception for a limited time.

He’s just a good boy / legend doing his best in a world post-nuke. And hey – you can even make omelettes with his eggs (because why not make it weird)! You can’t say no to a tasty omelette!

Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want to learn even more about the online adventure? Check out a snipped of our review:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our full review.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

You can also follow the author of this story for even more Mothman goodness over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.