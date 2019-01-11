‘Fallout 76’: Human NPC and More Found In Secret “Dev Room”

The Fallout franchise is no secret to housing secret areas and a hidden “dev room” isn’t necessarily new either. Fallout 4 had it and now the spin-off online title Fallout 76 does as well. What’s inside however pretty much goes against everything we know about the game – at least concerning live human NPCs.

The room itself houses a every weapon possible in Fallout 76 in addition to armor and other in-game items as well. Most importantly though – is the human NPC. One of the biggest complains about the latest in the Fallout series, though it is – again – a spin-off, is that there are no human NPCs walking around. They are either mutated or dead in the form of a holotape. This was done purposefully to increase the immersion of “survival” where the only other people you’ll run into are other players, but that tactic wasn’t hit for everybody.

For those absolutely needed human NPC interaction, we point to the video above. The short clip shows a player stumbling upon the dev room where a lone human NPC stands only to ultimately get his ass kicked by the player. Poor Wooby.

As for how to get there, we have no idea and neither do our friends over at PC Gamer and Eurogamer. If it’s anything like how this ‘dev room’ is accessed in other Bethesda titles – including Skyrim – this off-limits area might only be accessible through mods but that’s a huge might. It’s possible this is one of the many secrets that the devs have talked about hiding within the game just waiting to be found by adventurous players.

Word to the wise though, some Fallout 76 players have already been trying to sell the items found in this room over on Reddit and pretty much all of them have been banned so … if you mind it, maybe be cool about it?

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this willsurprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

