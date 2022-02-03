One of Fallout 76’s Best Events Returns This Weekend

Fallout 76 has quite the catalog of rotating events to fall back on every week, and this weekend, one of the game’s best and most profitable events is coming back for a limited time. Bethesda said this week in the latest Inside the Vault post that this weekend will bring about the return of the sale on Legendary gear that’ll soon be discounted for players who peruse the wares of The Purveyor. This event is scheduled to go live already ahead of the start of the weekend and is scheduled to run until February 7th, the developers said.

For those who’ve been around Fallout 76 for a while, you’ll already have an idea of how this event works. Using Legendary Scrip that you’ve acquired either through events or through normal means, you can purchase Legendary gear using that currency when you visit The Purveyor. Bethesda’s preview of the event provides more info on what to expect throughout the weekend.

https://twitter.com/BethesdaStudios/status/1489278211636834308

“We hope you managed to stockpile some Legendary Scrip during last week’s Scrip Surplus! Purveyor Murmrgh’s armory is brimming with gear, and she’s looking to strike up a deal with every patron who walks through her door this weekend,” Bethesda said about the event. “If you’ve been on the hunt for a new legendary weapon or piece of armor, then make your way to the Rusty Pick in the Ash Heap to get 25% off The Purveyor’s standard prices. Murmrgh will mark down her inventory at 12:00 p.m. ET today, so make sure to add some more legendary gear to your personal arsenal before her sale ends at that same time on Monday, February 7.”

While this event is live now, there’s another less common event that’s coming soon. The Fasnacht Day festival is coming in a week, and with it comes its own rewards and incentives.

“Once Fasnacht arrives next Thursday, make sure to head to Helvetia every hour at the top of the hour to start the event by speaking with the Master of Ceremonies,” Bethesda said. “There, you’ll team up with other Dwellers to aid the town’s Protectrons with their party prep. Decorate the barn, play a tune, gather ingredients for the feast, and more before lining up alongside the bots to take part in the Fasnacht Day Parade. Defend the robots against any would-be party crashers as they march around Helvetia, and then be sure to cap off the parade by lighting the ceremonial bonfire at the end of the route.”

Fallout 76’s Purveyor event is live now across all platforms.