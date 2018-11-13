‘Fallout 76’ Goes Live Early

Fallout 76 appears to have gone live for some players ahead of its intended release date.

Not scheduled to release until Wednesday on November 14th, PC players began reporting on Tuesday morning that the game appeared to be live and ready for them to play. The game would’ve gone live for some people already due to different time zone and regional releases, but it appears PC players everywhere can already play.

According to reports from players, the game might not appear to be live within Bethesda’s launcher when players first try to access it. However, selecting the game and waiting for a few seconds allows users to select the “Play” option despite the information saying the game doesn’t fully release until November 14th. We’ve verified ourselves that the game is indeed live for PC players, and users took to Twitter to corroborate these types of claims by posting evidence of them playing the game early.

@Fallout Thanks for the early PC Launch!! Had my first Wendigo encounter and it did not go well for it! pic.twitter.com/imekg41a1h — Caesar (@Caesar_Salad_G) November 13, 2018

How I feel about being able to get into #fallout76 on my break a day early. @RoseWarV @Stoneious pic.twitter.com/OPgtXfyYsG — Rose / MrsRoseWarV (@MrsRoseWarV) November 13, 2018

By heading to Twitch, you’ll see many more examples of the game being live now ahead of its intended release date. Found among the top games being streamed on Twitch right now, Fallout 76 currently has around 58,000 viewers watching various streams from PC players sharing their accounts of what’s happening within the West Virginia wasteland.

The official Fallout Twitter account hasn’t commented on the fact that PC players can now get into the game, though it has been announcing the launch times for players in areas like New Zealand and Australia with different videos prepared for the occasion. With so many players already watching and viewing Fallout 76, it seems like they’ll be getting a head start on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms since their versions of the game don’t appear to be releasing until the intended release date.

And now, down under, #Fallout76 is live for Straya! 🇦🇺 Here is something we prepared earlier 😊 #OurFutureBegins pic.twitter.com/qPkOfsS2iu — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) November 13, 2018

Looks like our Kiwi friends in New Zealand can now play #Fallout76🇳🇿 Happy #ReclamationDay ! pic.twitter.com/oKU3IfWZlN — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) November 13, 2018

Bethesda also outlined some of its plans for future Fallout 76 updates and content including faction-based PvP and more, though some of those features aren’t expected to be released until later.

Fallout 76 is officially scheduled to release for everyone on November 14th.