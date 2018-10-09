‘Fallout 76’: Bethesda Discusses Mod Support for Console

We recently got a chance to chat with the developers over at Bethesda after three hours of hands-on time with their upcoming Fallout 76 title. One feature that many have been asking for that the studio has touched on a bit in the past is mod support. Now we’re learning a little bit more about when we’ll be seeing that – and the arrival of private servers – as well as whether or not mods will also be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When I asked about mods and when we’ll be seeing them, Bethesda responded “It won’t be until after launch, we have to wait until Private Servers launch first that way we can control cheating.” They also added it would be be November at the earliest before we see it implemented into the game.

Understandable, and does confirm what many already suspected that mods won’t be available on the public servers. This will help players against those looking to use hacks to bypass their anti-grieving measures, as well as allowing for creativity to fly within player’s privately owned worlds.

The team also added, “Mods will be coming to consoles as well – that’s definitely a priority – but that will be much further down the road.” Though it is a little disappointing to hear that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players won’t be able to get in on the action at the same time as PC players, it is nice to know that console hasn’t been left behind in terms of additional features. Plus, every Vault 76 needs a Thomas the Tank Engine … it’s tradition!

Interested in learning even more about the upcoming Fallout 76 online adventure? You can check out our game hub right here to learn more, including footage of us dying miserably when trying to take out a dragon, and over 25 minutes of gameplay to see how the quests work first hand!

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in, including more on servers, mini-games, and much, much more! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

