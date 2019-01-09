New ‘Fallout 76’ Update Is Releasing Next Week

Bethesda has another Fallout 76 update planned for early next week with another patch scheduled to release before the end of the month.

Following a teaser which said the latest article in the “Inside the Vault” series would be released soon, Bethesda shared more information on what to expect from January’s updates. The new post didn’t go into much detail at all regarding what will be included in these patches, but it did at least give a release date for the first update as well as a slight indication of what it’ll mean for players.

“Last week we mentioned that we would be starting the new year with new patches,” Bethesda said in its “Inside the Vault” post. “The first of those will be coming January 14. Like the December 11 update, this patch will address many issues raised by the community as well as continue focus on improving performance and stability.”

The patch notes haven’t been released for that update yet, but Bethesda said the list of changes will be made available alongside the update’s release. Some of the topics which will be addressed in the patch notes, according to Bethesda, include “issues with several Challenges and quests, various fixes to a number of Perks and weapons, and tackling various exploits.”

Our latest “Inside the Vault” article is now live! With information on our next #Fallout76 patch and what to expect.

Our latest "Inside the Vault" article is now live! With information on our next #Fallout76 patch and what to expect.

Though that patch is coming on January 14th, there’s another update scheduled to release later in the month that will include more fixes for the game’s various issues the community has brought attention to. No release date for that patch was shared, but Bethesda did list some of the changes it plans to make.

“Beyond Monday’s patch, we’re working on another patch that we hope will hit near the end of the month,” Bethesda said. “This patch will continue to add fixes for issues being voiced by the community, including the number of plans Vendors have available, fixing a few Legendary mods, and continuing to address issues with some Perks.”

Neither of these updates referenced plans Bethesda laid out at the start of the year regarding its updates for Fallout 76, so it appears players will have to wait a bit longer for some features. New Vaults, Player Vending, and a new PvP mode were all talked about at the start of January, though no timeframe were given for those. There’s still a chance that some of them will be included in the next two updates though, but that remains to be seen until the patch notes are released.