Fallout 76 Overhauls New Player Experience

Bethesda teased Fallout 76 players not long ago with some under-the-hood changes added to the game's test servers, but at the time, Bethesda said it wouldn't be telling players what, exactly, those changes did. It was clear from players' findings, however, that the changes were geared towards new players, and now that the patch notes for that PTS update are out, we know for sure that the new player experience has essentially been overhauled. The update itself is still only on the test servers, however, and won't be released on live servers until later in the summer.

When the update first landed on the test servers and Bethesda played coy about what'd changed, players pooled their info together and found a couple of neat differences between the live version of Fallout 76 and the test server content. For one, players found that new characters were able to skip straight to Level 20 if they wanted to with those who did gaining a basic loadout to help them along. Some new perks were also correctly identified, but the full patch notes for the test server update expanded greatly on what's new.

You can check out those patch notes below. To experience them for yourselves to see how they feel, you'll have to head to the test servers to check them out.

New Additions

General

Players can now choose to start at Level 20. This gives them starter weapons, ammo, armor, perk packs, various survival supplies, and pre-filled loadouts.

We've placed a donation box outside of Vault 76 for players to help one another.

Two new perks have been added, Arms Keeper and Stable Tools .

Arms Keeper: Reduces Weight of Rifles (10%, 25%, 40%)

Stable Tools: Automatic Melee Weapon Durability Bonus (10%, 15%, 20%)

There are now level 10 versions of T-45 and Raider Power Armor.

We've added a "New" filter when viewing Perk Cards.

We now give a warning to players under level 50 trying to enter Daily Ops.

Workbench Changes

All workbench lists use alphabetical sorting.

Item names in workbench are standardized across all lists.

Show unlockable button now shows recipes you can learn through a plan, scrapping, or can purchase in the Atomic Shop.

Unlearned recipes show the name of the plan you need, what item to scrap, or lets you buy it from the store.

1-star legendary mods no longer show up under "Random Legendary Mods". 2- and 3-star mods now display correctly under "Current Mods" when inspecting an item.

Improved the learned mod counter.

New Design Changes