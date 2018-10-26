‘Fallout 76’ PC Specs Revealed

With the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. in full swing on Xbox One and hitting a bigger audience next week, hype for Bethesda‘s forthcoming online title has gone through the roof. But some PC owners may be concerned about whether their desktop or laptop model can handle a game of this stature. Thankfully, there’s a way you can find out.

The publisher has posted the official PC specs for the game on its FAQ page, and it lays out both the minimum requirements, as well as what’s recommended in terms of getting the game to run at optimal performance.

The first thing you should know is that the game’s pretty huge. A minimum of 60GB free hard drive space is recommended. That’s not to say that will be Fallout 76‘s final size, but it’s sure to be around there.

It also looks like a higher-end Intel Core i7 4790 is required to get the game to run up to speed. If you have that chip set or higher though, you’re all set.

Check out the full spec listings below.

Minimum

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Recommended

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

You’ll also have a good opportunity to test these specs out next week if you’ve pre-ordered the game, as the B.E.T.A. for the game will be going live starting on October 30 for both PC and PlayStation 4. It’s a good time to see how things will run, even though it’s just a beta.

The game has some promise behind it, but it’s got a pretty high demand for an online connection, even if you don’t take the co-op route. So keep that in mind when it comes to having your router all set to go in a few days.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.