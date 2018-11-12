‘Fallout 76’ PC Testers Reportedly Can’t Delete the Beta Until Buying the Game

This Wednesday, Fallout 76 will finally become available and introduce players to a vast world to explore either alone or with friends. But some PC players might think they don’t have any kind of choice when it comes to picking the game up, as they’ve run into a small problem with the B.E.T.A. they previously downloaded.

The publishing team at Bethesda warned that the beta would have “unforeseen problems,” but it probably wasn’t expecting anything as big as this — it appears some of these PC users can’t uninstall it from their system until they actually buy the game.

A user over on Reddit recently posted a video showing that they are unable to delete the beta from their system through the Bethesda launcher. When they attempted to do so, they got an error message, explaining that they “do not have access to this game,” followed by another message reading, “Please check to make sure you are signed in with the Bethesda.net account associated with the purchase of the game.” This comes after not only being online with the Bethesda launcher, and also indicating that they are, in fact, the user that downloaded it.

One interesting footnote that some Reddit users have pointed out is in regards to a previous patch that Bethesda applied to the beta, one that would prevent PC players from playing the beta after re-download it. Apparently this prevents them from removing it entirely.

While Bethesda hasn’t said anything about fixing the issue yet — they’re in the midst of the game’s launch later this evening — we are seeing more users speak up about it, so don’t be surprised if the publisher does address the issue shortly. We could possibly see a fix as soon as the full version goes live, with that replacing what the beta recently provided.

For now, however, do keep in mind that if you are going after the full Fallout 76 release, you’re going to need a lot of time to download it. Along with the core game — coming in at around 45GB or so — you’ll also need to download a tremendously sized 54GB day one patch. That means around 95GB-100GB of space, so you’ll be a while. Let’s just hope you have the proper space on your system to get it all, yeah?

Fallout 76 releases on Wednesday, November 14, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.