‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor Suit Locations

Fallout 76 is now available and players all over the world are taking to the Wasteland like never before: Online! But just because Bethesda is doing things a little differently with this spin-off game doesn’t mean it feels any less than a Fallout adventure and what would this series be without those iconic Power Armor suits? For those looking to beef up, here’s where you can find this coveted gear for yourself!

Power Armor is vital to this game. Not only does it protect players from radiation, but it also packs a mean punch and – really? It just really, really looks badass. For those looking to scoop up their very own, here’s where you need to go:

Kanawha Nuka Cola Plant

Point Pleasant atop of Bernardo’s rooftop

Morgantown Trainyard, in the car marked with “USA”

There is also a Power Armor suit that can be found by the crafting station in the basement of Poseidon Plant WV06, as well as the Aaronholdt Homestead in the shed. Vault 63 also houses one, which is directly below Vault 63 in the Ash Heap region. This location hides a mining Power Armor suit.

There’s also an unmarked cave directly above Vault 76 that houses Raider Power Armor.

Camp Venture in the South East part of the map

Watoga water tower, near the crashed Vertibird

Drop Site V9

Clarksberg by the Wavy Willard’s Water Park (just south) also has a suit to find, but you’ll need to fight through a bunch of pissed off robots in order to get to it. Head behind the tall building with a fire escape where there will be a barricade that reads “Man before Machine.” Follow the stairs to the roof and then to the fire escape where the power armor will be one floor up.

There are more to find and we will update this accordingly! There are reports of Power Armor found in the Burning Mine but when we went to go check it out, there was nothing there.

Keep this tab bookmarked as we update!

Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.