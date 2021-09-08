Fallout 76 Releases Fallout Worlds Update, Reverses Season 6 Delay

Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 76’s big Fallout Worlds update on Wednesday just as planned to finally give players the option to experience their own private servers, assuming they have a Fallout 1st membership. Even if you don’t, you’ll still be able to take part in limited-time servers supported by Bethesda that provide unique experiences different from what normally takes place in Fallout 76. On top of all that, players received the good news that the game’s newest season of content wouldn’t be delayed after all.

Talks of the Fallout Worlds feature have taken place several times by now, so those who have been looking forward to the content should have a pretty good understanding of how things work. You have to have a Fallout 1st membership to create a “Custom World” wherein you’ll be able to invite other people to play after you’ve customized a plethora of settings to your liking. Those without the membership will have to stick to the “Public Worlds” or wait for an invite from someone who does have Fallout 1st and hosts their own server.

https://twitter.com/BethesdaStudios/status/1435602651564105735?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for the new season of content, Bethesda previously said that a bug would prevent Season 6 from launching on September 8th alongside the Fallout Worlds update. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. Bethesda reversed that decision on Wednesday and said that upon further investigation, Season 6 was good to go aside from a problem affecting Atom purchases.

“We’ve been delving deep into the bug mentioned above, and have since found that it will not prevent any players from receiving the rewards they earned through rank-ups,” Bethesda said. “While everyone will have their correct rewards from Season 5, we do still need to address the underlying issue that affects purchasing rank-ups with Atoms. As a result, we are going to disable rank-up purchases during the start of Season 6 until we can resolve the bug and release a hotfix. We will let you know as soon as we plan to re-enable rank purchases. In the meantime, all players can still rank up and claim Season 6 rewards normally by completing in-game Challenges to earn S.C.O.R.E.”

Some who thought that they’d have more time to complete the Season 5 scoreboard of content because of the delay may understandably be annoyed that Season 6 arrived sooner than expected even though there’s a whole new season of content to partake in. As an apology for the difficulties, Bethesda’s turned on Double XP and Double S.C.O.R.E. for a limited time.

The full patch notes for Wednesday’s update can be seen here.