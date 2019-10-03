Fallout 76 Will Get More Events Like Project Clean Appalachia

Fallout 76 players have been taking part in a lengthy event for the past few weeks where they’ve been tasked with cleaning up the Appalachia. Instead of picking up trash and making things look pristine, this type of cleanup involves shooting down Scorchbeasts and taking out other types of enemies who’ve been polluting the area. The event’s been providing players with community challenges and rewards along the way, and if you’ve enjoyed this type of thing so far, you can look forward to more events like this one, Bethesda said.

Project Clean Appalachia first launched in September when week one kicked off with players looking at a sizable challenge to complete. Taking down 100,000 Scorchbeasts as a community was the goal with similar tasks replacing it each week afterwards.

While Fallout 76 has its own in-game events and has for a while, this is the first community event of this scale players have been taking part in. Bethesda said in this week’s Inside the Vault post that we can expect more of these in the future.

“Project Clean Appalachia is the first community-wide event that we’ve put on for Fallout 76 so far,” Bethesda said. “We hope you’ve been having as much fun conquering the challenges and unlocking rewards together as we’ve had watching you blast through the stretch goals. While we’re only halfway through, we are excited to start planning more community events like this going forward. We’d love to hear your thoughts on Project Clean Appalachia and any ideas you may have for future challenges so that we can continue to level up the fun factor for community events.”

The ongoing Project Clean Appalachia event is currently in its fourth week of challenges and rewards with everything happening this week found below.

Week 4: October 1 – October 7

Weekend Event – Legendary Vendor Murmrgh’s Mystery Pick (October 3 – October 7) This week only, take a chance on a random 3-Star Legendary item at the Purveyor at a greatly reduced price

Community Challenge – Take out the Trash (October 1 – October 14) Take down 8,000,000 Scorched with the community Reward: Legendary Vendor Sale at 25% off (October 17 – October 21) Stretch Goal Reward #1: Honeybeast Player Icon Stretch Goal Reward #2: Vault-tec Flamer Skin Stretch Goal Reward #3: 50% discount during Legendary Vendor Sale (October 17 – October 21)

Atomic Shop Freebie – Mr. Handy Player Icon

Atomic Shop Sale – Summer Atom Bonus Bundle

Fallout 76’s ongoing event is scheduled to continue until the final week ends the events on October 23rd.