‘Fallout 76’ Revealed With New Trailer

After an entire day and night of live-streaming, Bethesda has finally revealed its new Fallout game: Fallout 76. You can watch the teaser trailer above!

At the moment we don’t know anything about the game. It does seem to be set in a post-post-apocalyptic Fallout universe future. The phrase used to tease the game is “When the fighting has stopped, and the fallout has settled,” and the title itself — Fallout 76 — seems to imply a game separated from the others by time and distance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the title is also referring to a literal vault: Vault 76. Here’s what we found on the Fallout wiki:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a ‘control’ vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”

Reading a little bit about the history of the vault itself, and judging by the rhetoric used in the teaser, we’re thinking that this could be some kind of sim game or city builder. Obviously this is pure speculation and could be way off the mark, but it you can see it, can’t you? The whole premise of the game suggests that the fighting is over and that the fallout has settled. It’s almost like they’re trying to tell you that the biggest dangers are behind you, and now it’s time to rebuild. In fact, they tell you that it’s time to rebuild.

Then again, we’re hearing this rhetoric as literal, canonical, in-game rhetoric. It’s coming out of a TV screen. it could be intentionally misleading, lulling players and their avatars into a false sense of security. Could it be that we’re about to see another full-fledged Fallout RPG running in the same engine, and using the same base mechanics, as Fallout 4? People wanted another New Vegas, and perhaps this is the next best thing, despite Obsidian not being involved.

We’ll find out much more about Fallout 76 on June 10, but the game is already available to pre-order on all platforms with a 20% Amazon Prime discount. The ComicBook office constituency is composed largely of Bethesda fanboys and fangirls, so stick around for all of the latest!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.