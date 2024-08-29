Fallout 76 Lays Out Season 18 Events in New Roadmap

The next season of Fallout 76 content is just days away with Milepost Zero – Country Road scheduled to kick off on September 3rd right alongside the Milepost Zero update itself. This isn’t the update that’ll let players finally play as ghouls (they’ll have to wait a bit longer for that one), but this update will usher in changes for things like the battle pass-like progression system and new events to complete. Alongside those new events, however, we’ll also see the return of some familiar festivities and more to look forward to after this update drops and into Season 19.

The norm for Fallout 76 is for Bethesda to provide players with a community calendar every couple of months to show what’s planned for each season, and as expected, players have now gotten another of those for Season 18. This latest event roadmap covers September, October, and November before heading into December for the Season 19 update and all it’ll bring. That month is naturally a bit sparser compared to sooner ones since Bethesda isn’t revealing everything that Season 19 entails just yet, but for the next few months at least, we know what to expect now barring any last-minute changes that might happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

September 3rd, for example, will be when the Milepost Zero update lands, but players already knew that based on prior announcements. Throughout the next few weeks, we’ll see the return of expected things like Double XP Weekends and Mutated Public Events to change up the usual events players will be running through. Once we get into the Halloween seasons, we’ll see some more festive decorations and events come to Fallout 76.

Fallout 76’s Milepost Zero – Country Road roadmap.

As Fallout fans will also know, fall is a busy time for the series which means that the next few months have even more to look forward to than usual. Fallout Day is on October 23rd, a Fallout event celebrated each year to mark the day that the bombs dropped and kicked off the great war in the Fallout universe, and November 14th marks the anniversary of Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 players can use the roadmap above to know what’s coming in the next few months, but keep in mind that plans and events may change.