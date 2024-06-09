Fallout 76 Giving Players What They Really Want With Playable Ghouls Coming in 2025

In case you haven't already heard all over the internet since the release of Prime Video's Fallout live-action series (and to paraphrase the great Laszlo Cravensworth from What We Do in the Shadows): Ghouls are in. Ghouls are hot. And we all want some Ghoul. As gamers are rediscovering or discovering their love for Ghouls through characters like Prime Video's (formerly known as) Cooper Howard, Fallout 4's Hancock, New Vegas' Raul, or a personal favorite in Fallout 76's Mort, the franchise's live-service game taking advantage of this popularity seems like a straightforward decision.

Thankfully, the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have revealed a new way players will be able to get their fill of Ghouls, and in a way that has been highly requested by Fallout fans over the years fulfilled for the first time ever – playable Ghouls in Fallout 76. Players will still have to wait quite a while until they see playable Ghouls come to the live-service multiplayer which has recently reached a monumental 76 million players, as the update to include them isn't set for release until "early 2025."

While that's still a ways away (I started a countdown in my head the moment this announcement was made) and players will likely be eager to have this experience sooner rather than later, Creative Director Jonathan Rush's announcement definitely indicates it will be an addition to the game that's well worth the wait...as does the excitement he exuded while I spoke with him at a recent hands-on Fallout 76 event in London.

As for some of the specifics provided for the upcoming playable Ghoul option, Fallout 76 players will be able to begin the process of turning their character into a Ghoul at level 50, with an all-new and unique quest line associated with the transition in order to become one of the franchise's most iconic character types. Playing as a Ghoul will allow players to use special Perk Cards as well, in addition to the base Perks for the game, and will of course allow for some major

You can follow me on X (formerly Twitter) @amazingspidrhan for more coverage from the hands-on event for Fallout 76 as I'm able to share more in the next couple of days. Looking forward to seeing you in Skyline Valley soon enough, where I'll be counting down the moments until my character can become a ghoul!