‘Fallout 76’ Shares Preview of the New Brewing Station

If there’s one thing players traversing the West Virginia wasteland are always on the search for, outside of ammo and delicious Nuka Cola, it’s a good adult beverage. Luckily, players will soon be able to make their own, as Bethesda has shared a preview of the new Brewing Station coming to Fallout 76.

Bethesda’s recently revealed roadmap for 2019 showed that our first stop is Wild Appalachia. During this time, players will begin to learn how to craft their own Brewing and Distilling system, which will lead to the production of Nukashine.

The Brewing Station will be learned during the “Wasted on Nukashine” quest, which sounds like a blast. After this, players will be able to construct the new system and begin making all of the adult beverages that they fancy.

“Some drinks, such as wines and spirits, require additional fermentation time before they’re ready to be served at your next shindig, and their effects will become even more potent the longer you allow them to ferment,” Bethesda said. “During ‘Wasted on Nukashine’, you’ll also learn to craft the Fermenter. Build one of these in your C.A.M.P. and place drinks within to reduce the wait time needed to try your latest creations.”

And what will some of those creations be, you might ask? Here are the examples provided by Bethesda:

Wines and Spirits

Wines and Spirits require some fermentation time to take advantage of their full effects as a “fresh” beverage. Let them age long enough, and they will change from “fresh” to “vintage”, and gain additional, more powerful effects. Here’s a look at a blazing spirit known as Firecracker Whiskey:

Fresh Effect: Your melee attacks will result in self-immolation, damaging both you and your attackers.

Your melee attacks will result in self-immolation, damaging both you and your attackers. Vintage Effect: In addition to its fresh effects, Firecracker Whiskey will set enemies on fire from your ballistic and melee attacks.

Beers

Beers require fermentation, but they are best served fresh and do not have a vintage state. Become the ultimate predator with an ice-cold glass of Hoppy Hunter:

Fresh Effects: Increased scope stability and damage versus animals, but reduced VATS accuracy.

Mixed Drinks

Mixed drinks do not require fermentation and their effects do not change. Gulp down a Tick Blood Tequila Sunrise to sate your appetite:

Effects: Your successful melee attacks have a chance to inflict you with a disease but may also refill your hunger meter.

Sounds like a party awaits in Wild Appalachia. Speaking of which, the first part of the Fallout 76 roadmap is set to drop this month on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read all about the new Brewing Station over on Bethesda’s website.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to start brewing up your own drinks in Fallout 76? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

