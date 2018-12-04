‘Fallout 76’ Stash Size Increased With Even More Improvements on the Way

A new update is now live for Fallout 76 players and one key point made in the latest patch is that the stash has officially been increased as promised. Many players have been very vocal about the limited stash size which caused players to become “overencumbered” far too easily. Luckily, it’s been addressed and will increase even more in the near future.

According to Bethesda, “Maximum stash storage has been increased by 50%, to 600 pounds. This is a conservative adjustment, and we plan to increase the storage cap further in the future once we’ve verified this change does not impact the stability of the game.”

The long-term changes were also hinted at in a previous post from the studio when they mentioned that they heard the complaints “loud and clear.” “We hear you loud and clear. We will be increasing the stash limit in the coming weeks. The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash. We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.”

Since that initial post, new updates have been rolling out bit by bit. With the stash size increasing to 600lbs and an even bigger increase on the horizon, players won’t have to find that crafting table every two seconds anymore.

In addition to the stash changes, the team also addressed a few User Interface problems:

AFK: Players will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked.

Atomic Shop: On PC, cursor position will no longer be disjointed from clicks in the Atomic Shop while using 16:10 resolutions.

Enemies: Red crosshairs and enemy health bars will no longer persist on-screen when an enemy is no longer in view.

Localization: Subtitles will now appear correctly, and English voiceover will play, for game clients in languages that do not have their own localized voiceover when listening to a Holotape or interacting with robots.

Pip-Boy: Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate data to appear in the Pip-Boy's Stat and Effects interfaces.

Respawn: Dying while severely overencumbered will no longer remove all map markers when attempting to respawn. Instead, the player can now respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker.

Quest Tracker: Quest objective notifications will no longer appear for inactive Quests immediately upon connecting to a world.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here to learn the positives of the game.

