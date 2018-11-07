‘Fallout 76’ Will Increase Stash Sizes

Bethesda said it plans on increasing Fallout 76’s Stash size following feedback from players who said they didn’t have enough room to store all their loot.

Taking to the game’s subreddit and Twitter to thank Fallout 76 players for participating in the beta, Bethesda addressed players’ concerns and complaints by sharing a list of features and problems it’s planning to address. Second among that list was a commitment to increasing players’ Stash sizes, if not at the game’s launch then at some point in the future.

“We’ve seen this one come up a lot and understand the frustration,” Bethesda said. “While the Stash size at 400 weight limit can get easier to deal with over time, we do plan on increasing it in the future.”

Fallout 76 players shared their thoughts on the current Stash size throughout the past week as they progressed through the beta enough to start filling up the personal storage containers. Stash containers can be found around the world of Fallout 76 and give players a place to store all their goods until the 400 weight limit is reached. But according to some players, the weight limit was already being reached in the beta and was leaving players with nowhere to store their powerful, situational weapons and armor and various junk to build things with. Suggestions such as increasing Stash sizes based on players’ levels were offered, but it’s unclear from Bethesda’s statement what route the developer plans to take.

We want to thank our B.E.T.A. testers for your hilarious and touching stories, your crucial feedback, and eagle-eye bug reporting. We’d also like to let you know that we’re actively looking into your feedback, some of which we’ve addressed here: //t.co/hPiztsPISF pic.twitter.com/l0C6GU5GUm — Fallout (@Fallout) November 7, 2018

Other issues such as the push-to-talk voice chat support on the PC version were also addressed. PC players have requested at push-to-talk version of the game’s chat system, but instead of promising to add such a feature at launch or later, Bethesda said it’ll continue evaluating the suggestion but encouraged players to interact with each other in the meantime.

“While we aim to create a consistent experience no matter what platform you’re on, we understand that some of you on PC would like the option for Push-to-Talk,” Bethesda said about the feature. “Our goal with voice chat being on by default is to highlight that the world is alive with real people, other players like you. We like to start with encouraging player interaction and will look into adding this in the future.”

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.