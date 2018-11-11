‘Fallout 76’ Trophy List Tasks Players With Reaching Level 100

Fallout 76’s trophy list has been revealed with 51 total trophies tasking players with leveling up to level 100, engaging in some PvP content, and completing all sorts of quests.

With the full list of trophies revealed by PowerPyx, it looks like players are going to be spending quite a bit of time in Fallout 76 if they hope to get the Platinum trophy. That high-ranking trophy reward can only be achieved once all other trophies are acquired, and one of those asks players to reach level 100. Other standard increments like level 10 and level 25 also award trophies, so it’s unclear if level 100 is simply a milestone for a Silver trophy or if it’s a soft cap for the game’s level system.

There are also some trophies that players might’ve already been working towards if they’ve played the game’s beta. Bethesda’s comments about achievements and trophies in Fallout 76 said that “any achievements you earn progress toward during the B.E.T.A. will not unlock until the final game releases on November 14,” though it’s unclear if that means the trophies will be awarded retroactively or if they’ll simply unlock when the game does.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th, and the full trophy list can be seen below.

Platinum

Platinum Collect all other 50 Trophies for this Trophy



Gold

I Am Become Death Complete “I Am Become Death”



Silver

Into the Fire Complete “Into the Fire”

Heart of the Enemy Complete “Heart of the Enemy”

Key to the Past Complete “Key to the Past”

Officer on Deck Complete “Officer on Deck”

Appalachian HOA Build 100 C.A.M.P. Items

Misters of Mystery Complete “Mistress of Mystery”

Scorched Earth Win the “Scorched Earth” Event

Fallout Forever Reach Level 100

Ground Zero Be at Ground Zero of the Nuclear Blast

Gimme Gimme! Pick 50 Locks

Code Cruncher Hack 50 Terminals

Monet of Murder Mod 50 Weapons

Pioneer Scout Discover 100 Locations

Shwag Collect 10 Bobbleheads

American Hero Reach Level 50



Bronze