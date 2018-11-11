‘Fallout 76’ Trophy List Tasks Players With Reaching Level 100

Fallout 76’s trophy list has been revealed with 51 total trophies tasking players with leveling up to level 100, engaging in some PvP content, and completing all sorts of quests.
With the full list of trophies revealed by PowerPyx, it looks like players are going to be spending quite a bit of time in Fallout 76 if they hope to get the Platinum trophy. That high-ranking trophy reward can only be achieved once all other trophies are acquired, and one of those asks players to reach level 100. Other standard increments like level 10 and level 25 also award trophies, so it’s unclear if level 100 is simply a milestone for a Silver trophy or if it’s a soft cap for the game’s level system.
There are also some trophies that players might’ve already been working towards if they’ve played the game’s beta. Bethesda’s comments about achievements and trophies in Fallout 76 said that “any achievements you earn progress toward during the B.E.T.A. will not unlock until the final game releases on November 14,” though it’s unclear if that means the trophies will be awarded retroactively or if they’ll simply unlock when the game does.
Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th, and the full trophy list can be seen below.
Platinum
- Platinum
- Collect all other 50 Trophies for this Trophy
Gold
- I Am Become Death
- Complete “I Am Become Death”
Silver
- Into the Fire
- Complete “Into the Fire”
- Heart of the Enemy
- Complete “Heart of the Enemy”
- Key to the Past
- Complete “Key to the Past”
- Officer on Deck
- Complete “Officer on Deck”
- Appalachian HOA
- Build 100 C.A.M.P. Items
- Misters of Mystery
- Complete “Mistress of Mystery”
- Scorched Earth
- Win the “Scorched Earth” Event
- Fallout Forever
- Reach Level 100
- Ground Zero
- Be at Ground Zero of the Nuclear Blast
- Gimme Gimme!
- Pick 50 Locks
- Code Cruncher
- Hack 50 Terminals
- Monet of Murder
- Mod 50 Weapons
- Pioneer Scout
- Discover 100 Locations
- Shwag
- Collect 10 Bobbleheads
- American Hero
- Reach Level 50
Bronze
- Reclamation Day!
- Leave Vault 76
- First Contact
- Complete “First Contact”
- Final Departure
- Complete “Final Departure”
- Second Helpings
- Complete “Second Helpings”
- Recruitment Blues
- Complete “Recruitment Blues”
- Coming to Fruition
- Complete “Coming to Fruition”
- Bunker Buster
- Complete “Bunker Buster”
- One of Us
- Complete “One of Us”
- Happy C.A.M.P.er
- Build a C.A.M.P.
- We Must Rebuild
- Build 20 C.A.M.P. Items
- Personal Matters
- Complete “Personal Matters”
- Queen of the Hunt
- Complete “Queen of the Hunt”
- Monster Mash
- Win the “Monster Mash” Event
- Breach and Clear
- Win the “Breach and Clear” Event
- Never Go it Alone!
- Join 20 Teams
- Second Skin
- Craft 5 Pieces of Armor
- A Fighting Chance
- Craft a Weapon
- LITerally
- Read 20 Magazines
- Perked Up
- Fully Rank Up one Perk
- Tested Mettle
- Complete 5 Challenges
- A Real Challenger
- Complete 20 Challenges
- Field Medic
- Revive 20 Fallen Players
- Moneybags
- Possess 10,000 Caps
- Retro Now
- Play a Holotape Game
- Giant Slayer
- Kill 5 Giant Creatures
- Bounty Hunter
- Kill a Wanted Player
- Kill or Be Killed
- Kill Another Player
- Good Grief!
- Kill 20 Players
- Pest Control
- Kill 300 Creatures
- Junker Funk
- Gather 200 Pieces of Junk
- Photo Bomber
- Take 20 Photos
- Ain’t He the Cutest?
- Collect a Bobblehead
- Wild West Virginian
- Reach Level 10
- Appalachian Trailblazer
- Reach Level 25