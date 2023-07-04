Fallout 76 Update Includes Tons of Secret Changes

Fallout 76's latest update has hit the game's test servers, but this update is a bit different compared to the normal ones that players test out. For one, those traditional updates typically come with some sort of explanation as to what's different, but that's not the case with this one. Bethesda teased players with some "significant changes" to the base game that are most noticeable after starting up a new character, so it's not telling players just yet what these changes are. Players have already started to put together a list of what's what from the update, however, with a full explanation from Bethesda coming soon after players have had time to get acclimated.

Based on Bethesda's wording in the Inside the Vault post where the latest test server update was discussed, it felt like the changes added in this patch were indeed focused on the early game experience in Fallout 76. The update went live late last week with "high-level details on what changes were made" to be shared soon enough.

"We have made some significant changes to the base game that you will notice upon starting a brand-new character and venturing outside of the Vault! Because of this, we will not import your existing characters to the PTS right away as usual," Bethesda said. "Instead, take yourself back to that moment you booted up Fallout 76 for the first time, and let us know what your experience feels like!"

If you don't want to wait that long to see what's new or don't want to hop onto the test servers to see it for yourself, other players have you covered. A post over on the game's subreddit that's been updated over time contains a list of the most notable changes with one of the biggest being that new players can apparently now choose to skip straight to Level 20 with a loadout of perks and weapons to go along with that jump. Fallout 76 is not an MMO my any means, but new player skips like this are common enough in those types of multiplayer games that have been out for awhile so that players can get going quicker on a new character or if they're totally new to the game, so it seems like Fallout 76 is adopting something similar.

Two new perks are also in the game, and there are apparently some teasers mentioning New Jersey, too. There's also a donation box outside of Vault 76 where players can apparently deposit items to be claimed by new players. More on those finds can be found in the Reddit post, but Bethesda will discuss them all soon enough.