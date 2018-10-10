‘Fallout 76’ Xbox One Players Can Stress Test the Game Before Anyone Else

Now that we know that the “Break-It Early Test Application” beta is coming at the end of October for Fallout 76, the team over at Bethesda wanted to give Xbox One fans a chance to get in and “break it” before anyone else.

We’re teaming up with @XboxInsider to give players who pre-ordered #Fallout76 a chance to break it earlier. Find out how you can help us Stress Test the game by visiting our FAQ: //t.co/YoeKaI5lq5 pic.twitter.com/ne3KFtYQc9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 10, 2018

Now keep in mind tha the stress test IS NOT the Beta. Bethesda explains, “No, they are two different things. Unlike the B.E.T.A., the Fallout 76 Stress Test will be under NDA and your progress during the Stress Test will not be saved.”

They added that f you pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on Xbox One:

Log into your Xbox One with the account you used to pre-order Download the Xbox Insider Hub App from the Store Launch the Xbox Insider Hub and look for “Fallout 76 Stress Test” under the Insider Content tab. If you see it, you can participate! Click “Join”, accept the terms of use, and you’ll be brought to the Store to install the game.

“If you pre-ordered the physical version of Fallout 76 on Xbox One, log in to Bethesda.net account to see if you received a token to redeem on your Xbox.”

The first round of the Stress Test will kick off on October 13, though a specific time has not been given at this time. An Xbox Live subscription is also required given that the entire game is online.

This build is older and not intended for release, so character creation and progression will not carry over – as previously mentioned – but this does give fans of the Wasteland and chance to try the game out before the Beta hits at a later date.

Bethesda also Stress-ed the importance of their Nondisclosure Agreement, “Yes, the Fallout 76 Stress Test is subject to the terms and conditions of the Xbox Insider Program including an NDA you will be required to accept before accessing the game. Do not stream, post screenshots or create content from the Fallout 76 Stress Test. Participants that violate the NDA are subject to removal from future Fallout 76 events.”

To learn more about the upcoming Stress Test, you can check out the full blog post here.