Fallout Fan Vote Reveals the Best Game in the Series

With any video game series that features a number of different installments, you'll almost always find fans debating over which entry is the best of them all. Bethesda's Fallout series is no different in this regard, with a number of different players always voicing their opinions on which game they think is the best. Now, thanks to a new ballot that has come about, we might have a better idea of what some fans truly believe is the best game in the long-running property.

In a recent poll that took place on the official Fallout subreddit, a number of fans took part in a questionnaire that helped decide what the best game in the franchise is. While not outright referred to as the "best" in the description of the vote, almost 60% of those who took part in the tally said that Fallout: New Vegas was the most enjoyable game in the franchise. Fallout 4 and Fallout 3 ended up trailing behind New Vegas, clearly showing that many fans seem to like the shift the series took once Bethesda took over the property.

That being said, this statement didn't ring true in every regard. Fallout 76, which is the most recent release in the franchise, ended up coming in dead last on the enjoyment scale. When not accounting for any spin-off games, Fallout 76 was said to be the favorite game of merely 1.8% of those who voted. So while Bethesda has definitely had a great track record over the years with Fallout, it's clearly not a perfect one.

While this poll might provide some sort of valuable insight into what many Fallout fans might think, it's also important to stress that these results aren't a perfect science by any means. Only about 9,000 voters took place in this lineup of questions, meaning that the responses here would likely not be replicated by all of those who have played the games in the series. Still, it's fun to see what many hardcore Fallout fans might think, and in that regard, New Vegas looks to reign supreme.

