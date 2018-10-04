‘Fallout Cascadia’ Update Puts the “Killer” In Killer Whale

One of the many amazing total conversion projects out there for Bethesda’s Fallout franchise is none other than Cascadia, the mod that brings the Wasteland to Seattle, Washington.

We’ve talked about this ambitious fan project in the past but we haven’t seen a whole lot of the different enemy types that players will encounter but the team does continue to tease every now and then and this time? It’s all about those killer whales!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team took to their Facebook page with the following update, “You better watch yourself when you’re roaming the coasts of the Pacific Wasteland – the Orclaw is always up for a fight! Made by the ever so talented Max von Behr!“

The same team also took to their Facebook page to announce that as progress continues to be made on this ambitious new venture, they are looking to expand their team a bit. According to their most recent status, “We are looking for anyone who can use and is efficient in Adobe Animator/Flash animation to animate and are capable of creating UI icons for traits, perks and whatnot. You need to be confident in being able to replicate and maintain the artstyle of the icons for perks/traits in previous Fallout games!”

To become a part of bringing the Wasteland to Seattle, you can email the team at FalloutCascadia@Gmail.com to shoot them over your credentials.

The latest fan-created project promises a more immersive experience than ever before. According to the Fallout: Cascadia‘s official website, it “is planning to deliver nearly eighty square kilometers of land centered around Seattle proper. It will contain several large settlements such as the capital of the Republic of Cascadia, Cascade. Cascadia takes places hundreds of years after the previous Fallout games, in the year 2329. To capture this time period we are making use of texture artists and asset creators to show the slow progress of the wasteland to a post-post-apocalyptic society. But make no mistake, conflict and turmoil still grips this wasteland.”

The team aims to take the old system and breathe new life into it, “We are taking great pains here at the team to ensure that the shortcomings of Fallout 4 are addressed with Fallout Cascadia,” writes the creative team as they look to improve upon the dialogue system and the lack of S.P.E.C.I.A.L checks within the latest entry into the franchise. According to the team themselves, they carefully picked apart the criticisms Fallout 4 received, and used that to full the corrections they implemented within Cascadia itself.

This is a project worth paying attention to, an entirely new take on a title that had so much potential. To check out more about what the latest venture brings, as well as how to support the team themselves, check out their official website right here!

Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy