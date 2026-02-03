Biggest Fallout Game Ever Gets Suddenly Delisted on Xbox

The biggest Fallout game in the franchise’s history has been delisted without any warning on the Xbox Store. Since Season 2 of the Fallout TV series began airing on Prime Video, interest in Fallout games has started to skyrocket once again. Sadly, for those who might be looking to play one installment in the series on Xbox consoles or PC, it has been taken down by Bethesda for reasons that remain unclear.

The Fallout game in question that is no longer available on the Xbox marketplace is that of Fallout Shelter. Initially released on mobile devices in 2015, Fallout Shelter is a spin-off in the series that allows players to customize and control their own Vault. While Fallout Shelter might not be as popular as some other entries in the series, it’s by far the biggest of the bunch as the game has been downloaded nearly 200 million times. As such, for it to not be available to download any longer for those across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC hardware is truly bizarre.

What makes this situation even more strange is that Fallout Shelter is still readily available on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and mobile devices to download for free. The Xbox Store is the lone platform in which the game has been delisted for one reason or another. In all likelihood, Fallout Shelter should return to the Xbox storefront at some point soon, especially since Microsoft itself owns the IP and isn’t in danger of running into certain licensing troubles. Without a statement from Bethesda on the matter, though, it’s hard to know why the Fallout game has been taken down in this manner.

Moving forward, the Fallout Shelter name is going to be much more prominent in the years to come. Prime Video is currently working on a reality game show based on the Fallout IP that is going to be called Fallout Shelter. Details on this series are a bit sparse, but it will feature everyday people competing in different Fallout-themed competitions, with one winner earning a large cash prize. Details on when this new Fallout TV show will air haven’t emerged just yet, but hopefully, the Fallout Shelter game will be available on the Xbox Store once again by the time it arrives.

