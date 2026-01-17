New Fallout TV Series Confirmed, And It Might Actually Be Too Close to the Video Games

Prime Video’s Fallout series continues to explore the universe in interesting ways while also bringing an absurdly impressive Deathclaw to the small screen. Fans already have Fallout season 3 to look forward to, but that’s not the only Fallout content coming from the studio, as Prime Video has now confirmed a brand new Fallout TV series, and it actually might be a bit too close to the video games.

The new series is the previously rumored Fallout Shelter, which will be a reality competition series based on the Fallout Shelter video game, though this will put contestants in the midst of their own Fallout scenario in a more true-to-life fashion. Dwellers (contestants) will live together in a top-secret vault, and they will compete in a series of games that will test the seven core attributes from Fallout, including Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck (S.P.E.C.I.A.L.).

Good morning, prospective Vault Dwellers! In order to best serve you in What Comes Next, we need volunteers for a very real, very scientific opportunity to beta test a better society. Visit this website if you’d like to join Fallout Shelter, a new series full of escalating… pic.twitter.com/hCr0TxmNOn — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 15, 2026

Dwellers will also have their loyalty tested, as well as their ability to make and honor alliances. The description also mentions that contestants will need to prove their ingenuity and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and a huge cash prize.

Fallout Shelter Has Big Potential (And Major Reality Series Talent)

The Fallout Shelter games, whether in video game or tabletop form, are fun experiences in themselves, but in a reality competition forum, the concept has the chance to become even more popular. That’s especially true when you consider who is at the helm of this series and the other shows they have already delivered.

Fallout Shelter is produced by Studio Lambert, which is already known for their other incredibly successful competition-style shows. Those include Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge and NBC’s hit series The Traitors. They have teamed up with Kilter Films (Westworld and Fallout) to bring that same level of success to the Fallout Universe, and if those past adaptations are anything to go by, they will likely succeed.

Both Traitors and Squid Games: The Challenge find unique ways to deliver all sorts of social and psychological challenges in the midst of other games and obstacles put in front of contestants, and with the vast and already dystopian Fallout world to pull from, this should be another hit franchise to add to their impressive resumes. You can find the official description for Fallout Shelter below, and you can apply to be a contestant for the show right here.

“Set inside Vault-Tec’s bomb-proof vaults, Fallout Shelter drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games’ signature dark humor, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling. Across a series of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads, contestants must prove their ingenuity, teamwork, and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and ultimately a huge cash prize. The new series will blend large-scale challenges with deeply social, psychological, and narrative-driven gameplay, staying true to the tone, world-building, and choice-driven ethos that have defined Fallout for over 25 years.”

There’s currently no release date for Fallout Shelter, but we’ll keep you posted when there’s more information.

