Fallout 5 Reportedly Just Passed an Important Development Milestone

Fallout 5 has reportedly passed an important development milestone within Bethesda. Over the past month, interest in Fallout as a whole has been higher than normal thanks to Season 2 of the TV series airing on Prime Video. Naturally, the show’s return has resulted in many wondering when the next mainline Fallout game, that of Fallout 5, will finally release. And while the game is still years away from ever seeing the light of day, it seems that it recently crossed an important phase of its creation.

According to Windows Central, Fallout 5 is said to have been formally greenlit by Bethesda’s parent company, Microsoft. While this move isn’t a shocking one whatsoever, it confirms that Fallout 5 is very much now in the works within developer Bethesda Game Studios. Typically, for games to be greenlit, studios must provide a broad overview of the game that they intend to make so that publishers can know what to expect from the finished product. Clearly, those in charge at Microsoft liked what they heard, which has now led to the game moving onto the next phase of its creation.

Don’t Get Too Excited About Fallout 5 Just Yet

Although it’s encouraging to hear that Fallout 5 has been approved by Microsoft, this approval is one that was always going to happen. Fallout is one of the biggest franchises that Microsoft owns and is surely one that the company wants to support in as many ways as possible. This is why we’ve also heard reports that remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are said to be on the horizon as well.

The disappointing thing about Fallout 5 is that the game likely won’t release until 2030 at the absolute earliest. At this moment, The Elder Scrolls VI is the main project that Bethesda Game Studios is working on. Only after this RPG releases will the studio fully shift its focus to Fallout 5. As such, Fallout 5 is essentially guaranteed not to launch in this console generation.

Still, Bethesda now seems to be in pre-production on the game, which could lead to it formally announcing Fallout 5 at some point this year with an initial teaser. Even if the next Fallout game is still far off, this tease would be similar to how Bethesda announced Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI previously.

