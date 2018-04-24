Fallout Miami Teaser Trailer Shows Off the Incredible Progress of This Fan Project

We’re not sure if you’ve noticed, but we’re pretty big into passionate fan projects that not only show a lot of heart – but a lot of skill as well. From the incredible journey of Beyond Skyrim, to Fallout: New California … there’s a plethora of these fan-driven mods that bring back our favourite franchises in entirely new ways!

Fallout: Miami, which can be seen in the official teaser trailer above, shows off just how far this project has come since its conception. But in one of the more recent updates from the team, they wanted to take a few steps back and share where exactly Wastelanders will be exploring:

“A lot of you have been wondering where exactly Fallout: Miami takes place and what the in-game map will include,” begins the team update. “We’re going to answer that question today. Here are the borders of the Fallout: Miami game world, a loving recreation of a lovely part of southern Miami Beach. In order to fit all of the interesting locations we have planned, we’ve taken a few creative liberties, but our map remains mostly accurate to the real world area we want to represent.”

The city is divided into several districts, each with its own unique locations and atmosphere. Starting from the top:

Meridian: On the outskirts you’ll find Meridian, an industrial zone that hosts the well-known Pop & Chill bottling plant, among other factories, and the homes of Miami’s working class.

Atlantic: Just over the river is Atlantic, a district of two parts. Along the coast are some of the most opulent resort hotels, including the world-famous Sunshine Hotel & Casino, while the central area is mostly residential.

Maimon: Home to the university campus and hospital.

Bayshore: Luxury housing and luxury leisure, mansions are a common sight in Bayshore and the Cuban golf course is an ever popular destination for fat cats both native and visiting.

Sheridan: Similarly to Atlantic, the coastline is dedicated to tourism. On the west side of the river are many suburb-like neighbourhoods, as well as Miami Beach Sheridan High School, which borders Bayshore’s vast golf course.

Downtown: The beating heart of Miami. Business, shopping, bars, restaurants, theaters, Downtown has it all, including civic buildings such as City Hall and the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Flamingo: A patchwork of retirement communities, entertainment and luxury, Flamingo is Miami, just calmer. Locations range from Miami’s largest yacht club to the Flamingo Trailer Park.

You can also see some of these locations yourself in the “Florida Photo Album” video below:

You can check out more videos, screenshots, and concept art about this sunnier “rad” experience right here on the project’s official website while also learning more about their progress, the team behind this undertaking, and how to share your support!