Fallout: New California Finally Gets a Release Date, New Trailer

It’s almost here, Vault Dwellers! The prequel mod for Fallout: New Vegas that has been years in the making is almost ready for launch! To celebrate, the incredibly talented team has released a brand new narrative trailer showing off what fans have to look forward to. Even better? We finally have a release date!

The team stated in their most recent announcement to fans, “We’ll be having BETA sign ups in July if anyone would like to come test the mod — the Main quest is now feature complete in the core narratives, and we have a cap over the parts that aren’t accessible (because there was no one available to code them. Mostly a two man operation here in New California’s CIC.)”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod art is locked, the bugs are near non-existent, and everything – for the most part – is ready to go. So then why are they waiting until October 23rd to release the full project? The dev team explained, “Because something is missing — and all the testing guys noticed — is side quests. Again, not the end of the world, but you hit this story with huge replete branches 16,000 lines of dialogue long you expect some little moments with characters off to the side of the big arcs, and there just aren’t any. Again, because there was no one to code it! I’d also like to take time to revise some plot holes and gaps in the open possibilities that appeared in testing.”

But, 60fps goodness is on the way, they promise! “So we will code that ourselves the hard way, and provide a lot more support in optimizing the engine side of things. Our art is just running up against the limits of what this old engine can do. We need source code. Or, we need to do tedious work to work around limitations on both low end systems and high end ones that can handle all the pretty stuff at 60fps.”

As the Titanic meme goes, “it’s been 84 years …” but it’s finally happening! It’s finally happening! Sorry, I’ve been following this project for a long time now and have covered every monumental step of the way.

In the meantime, the team has also shared even more videos, if you’re curious, so make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!

If you’re like me and love all things modding and RPGs, feel free to join me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!