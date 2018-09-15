‘BioShock Infinite’s’ Elizabeth Joins ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ With This Mod

Mods are a phenomenal way for players to take the games they love and make them even better. For those that are itching to jump back into the world of Fallout: New Vegas and have a soft spot for the helpful companion in BioShock: Infinite, we’ve got the perfect addition to the game for you.

This mod is simple, it brings BioShock: Infinite’s Elizabeth into the Mojave Desert as a companion. With several different outfit options to keep her true to her game, this adds a helpful companion from another universe to combine all of the fandoms into one rad (puns) location.

Even better? She’s fully voiced! There are a few requirements before adding her into the game however. First, the downloadable mod is split into two parts. Second, the below DLC is required:

Dead Money

Old World Blues

Lonesome Road

The creator added, “If Liz likes the Courier enough she will agree to tell him her story and get one of perks depending on the conversation choices.

However if the Courier has evil karma Elizabeth will disapprove and even leave him eventually.”

But it’s not just the companion itself, there are a few additional perks to adding her into the game:

-New locations and quests.

-Fully voiced (with bsi audio) and lip synced Elizabeth with custom outfits, hair and head.

-Elizabeth can pick any pickable lock using some of your pins.

-She will provide you with some random supplies and caps periodically when hired and following.

-She will react to some quests and events in the Mojave Wasteland changing her attitude towards player.

-When dismissed to Lucky 38 or the Vault 21 hotel, Liz has a timetable and can be found walking on the Strip during daytime and sleeping in the Couriers suite or her Vault 21 room at night.

Interested in checking out the mod yourself? You can download the first mod right here from DeviantArt with a link that also takes players to the second part as well. The creator also added a few additional notes, including credit, how-tos, and known issues.

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. She’s open for mod requests, as well.