‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Invades ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ In This Mod

Lucille is thirsty and what better way than to give this weapon the blood it so craves than by taking The Walking Dead’s Negan and putting him smack dab in the middle of the Mojave Desert with this Fallout: New Vegas mod.

The mod is pretty straightforward, it brings the character The Walking Dead fans love to hate into the world of Fallout New Vegas. Of course Negan would be no one without his lovely Lucille who is also ported into the game thanks to this mod.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it in action for yourself in the video above and it’s pretty easy to install, you simply need Fallout: New Vegas and the most recent patch installed. According to the mod’s creator, “Negan is a full body armor with face mask. you can find the face mask armor in the safe left from the chimney, where Lucille is placed, in Doc Mitchells house.”

To download the Negan mod yourself, you can check it out over at GunNetwork though it’s important to note that this website requires you to log-in before utilizing its resources. It’s super easy to join this community, and it’s free!

Don’t have Fallout: New Vegas yet? Here’s what you need to know about the highly esteemed role-playing adventure:

“It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

“As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.”

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. And a special thank you to @SoNutz86!