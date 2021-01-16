Fallout: New Vegas Receives Massive New Mod On PC

✖

Fallout: New Vegas may have been released over ten years ago at this point but a dedicated community on PC has kept the game alive over that time thanks to a variety of new modifications. Now, New Vegas might see an even bigger resurgence of players in the coming days and weeks thanks to some extensive new fan-made content.

Fallout: New Vegas The Frontier is the name of this new mod that has finally become available to download within the past day. The Frontier has been in the works for over seven years by a group of passionate New Vegas fans and brings a number of new weapons, quests, and story content to the popular open-world RPG. It’s said to be the largest mod ever created for the Fallout franchise according to its developers.

Rather than being set in the Mojave Wasteland, The Frontier takes players to Portland, Oregon. The region is in the midst of a harsh winter that will see you battling not only various enemies but also these frigid conditions.

As for how much content is actually packed in here, well, it’s quite a lot. The Frontier boasts three main quests each of which are said to take about 15 hours to complete. This combined with the sheer number of new items and weapons that you can obtain makes it a very easy time sink.

Obviously, this mod is entirely free for anyone looking to play it which is pretty wild when you consider how much there is to do. The only snag at the moment is that those looking to download it via Steam will have to wait a bit. The Frontier should be heading to Steam relatively soon but for now, it’s only available to download via Nexus Mods.

[H/T GameSpot]