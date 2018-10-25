This ‘Fallout’ Power Armor Speaker Is A Must-Have for Vault Dwellers

With all of the Fallout 76 craze amping up now that the first wave of beta access has come and gone, many fans of the Wasteland may be looking to satiate that survivor craving in other ways to pass the time. What better way to listen to “Country Roads” than with this T-51 Armor Speaker made to look like the Power Armor we all know and love from this iconic franchise.

According to the Bethesda Store, “The T-51 Power Armor is one of the most useful and versatile tools that can be used in the wasteland. Now it can play the latest top 40 banger too!

“Blue tooth compatible and featuring motion controls for the volume so even when you’re getting your hands dirty out in the wasteland you can still adjust the amplification of your tunes.”

Interested in snagging one for yourself? This pre-order item is available now for $175.99:

Standing about 7.5″ tall

Design based on the T-51 Power Armor Helmet

Gesture controlled

Sensor located on the front, base of the Power Armor

Wave your hand up and down in front of the sensor to control the volume

Wave your hand from side to side in front of the sensor to control which song you decide to enjoy in the wasteland

When paired with phone, the name will show ‘T-51 Speaker’

Blue tooth compatible

USB cord included

5V power input (5V / 1.5A)

Micro USB port located on the back of the speaker

3-Way switch on the back for on, off and gesture control

When gesture mode is enabled using the three way switch, the sensor is on, and motion detection is ready

User manual included with purchase

Imported

We don’t have an exact date yet for when the speakers will ship but for now they are set to release in November, presumably near 76’s launch date. As for the upcoming game itself, Fallout 76 is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14, 2018.

If you’re looking to pre-order this bad boy, you can mosey on over to the Bethesda Store right here to snag your own!