This ‘Fallout’ Smartwatch Is Definitely Worth the Bottle Caps

One61 Studio and Bethesda are teaming up for an epic new smartwatch perfect for fans of the iconic Fallout series. With Fallout 76 now available for everyone to enjoy, the newly unveiled smart accessory makes braving the wasteland a lot cooler looking.

For those like me that love customization, there are different watch face options also available, though – at least on a personal note – the Pip-Boy aesthetic seems like the natural way to go to keep the experience authentic. Still, it’s always helpful to have Vault Boy around as well, and you can never go wrong with the Nuka-Girl look either.

Just like the game’s Pip-Boy, the Fallout Superfan Smartwatch helps keep track of those important stats while also being incredibly helpful with day-to-day activities. According to One61 Studios:

Crime Fighting: Unlock exclusive content by fighting crime as you achieve health goals with the step tracking feature.

Patrol Reminder: Always on the go, your watch will alert you when you’ve been sedentary too long and as a reminder to patrol the area.

Sleep Monitoring: Make sure to rest up before your next battle with the sleep monitoring feature that detects your heart rate.

The new line of watches are completely Bluetooth compatible and will work with both Android and iOS devices. It’ll sync up with your contacts, your camera, your phone messages – this is essentially a personal assistant attached to your wrist. And it’s not as clunky as a Pip-Boy either, so bonus!

Though not waterproof, the Superfan watch is splash resistant. It also has an incredibly smooth interface with a sleek design, making it perfect for you as a Fallout fan, or for the holiday season around the corner for another Vault Dweller in your life.

These bad boys officially go on sale November 20 and retail for $149.99 right here. Though the site won’t have it available until the release date, we do have a full breakdown of specs for those interested in the more technical aspects of the latest in the smartwatch line.