This Crime Game Could Be a Perfect Blend of Yakuza & GTA, but Is Looking Less Likely Than Ever to Come Out

Game development, even under the best of circumstances, can be really tricky. There’s the inherent challenge of crafting an idealized game into a workable reality, with plenty of terrific concepts failing to translate to actual game design. On top of that, there’s the cost that comes with actually building the game, promoting it to broader audiences, and successfully getting it published across platforms.

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Even veteran developers can have a hard time bringing dream projects to players’ hands, as most recently evidenced by Gang of Dragon‘s woes. The inaugural game by Nagoshi Studio, the crime-thriller looks like a blast, with plenty of action and intrigue to draw in players looking for an alternative to GTA VI or Yakuza that has the best qualities of both. However, it’s increasingly looking like the game will never be finished, which would be a real shame for players across the world.

Gang Of Dragon’s Development Woes, Explained

On paper, Gang of Dragon should be a slam dunk. The crime thriller game, the first game from Nagoshi Studio and the brainchild of legendary game developer Toshihiro Nagoshi, has all the appeal of the Yakuza games with a touch of the dramatic flair that has always made the GTA franchise stand out. The trailer, which premiered at the 2025 Game Awards, laid the groundwork for a good time. Especially in contrast to the very American elements of GTA VI, Gang of Dragon could serve as a fitting contrast to the established narrative-driven crime game franchises. However, Nagoshi Studio has been facing some real challenges as of late, including stalls in development that have prompted rumblings that the tech giant NetEase is pulling funding for the company, leaving the company with an estimated $44 million missing from the total budget needed to finish the game.

That’s on top of any fees that the developer would need to pay to NetEase to move on from that company. Although the developer has been reportedly actively looking for new investors, there haven’t been any positive updates about the search. Instead, fans have taken note that the studio recently pulled down its YouTube channel, along with all videos related to the game. While the channel and videos were reinstated, the visual of the studio pulling their teasers doesn’t bode well for the company’s future. It’s looking increasingly unlikely that, barring a last-minute reprieve from another major publisher who can front the company the necessary money to finish development, fans will ever get to play Gang of Dragon.

Gang Of Dragon Looks Like A Blast, Which Is Why It Would Be A Shame For It To Die Early

Image courtesy of Nagoshi Studio

Gang of Dragon has only had a handful of previews as of this writing, with much of the hype surrounding the game tied to the trailer that premiered at the Game Awards. The trailer for Gang of Dragon set up Ma Dong-seok in the lead role, with the movie star appearing as Shin Ji-seong. The teaser laid the groundwork for a tense crime thriller that incorporates plenty of combat, racing, and danger as Shin J-seong makes his way through low-level punks, engages in sword fights, and generally deals with the criminal underworld of the Tokyo ward known as Shinjuku City. Given Toshihiro Nagoshi’s experience with franchises like Yakuza, the game already seemed to have a solid underlying understanding of the genre and what games in it need to accomplish to stand out.

The trailer also hints that just enough of Yakuza‘s hard-hitting action was present that the combat would be a major selling point, serving as a logical gameplay focus while the story was a more grounded narrative than what the infamously and increasingly wacky Yakuza series has tackled. It would be a shame if the game never got the chance to actually reach players, but the game’s development costs may simply be too much for the new studio to match without the assistance of a company like NetEase. This may end up being a key example of how gaming development prices have skyrocketed over the years, especially in the AAA space.

While Nagoshi Studio is a new company, it’s clearly trying to make a name for itself by competing with the highest-quality titles in the industry. That may have ended up being the doom for the game, an ambitious plan that is now losing funding from its primary backer and likely seems like a risky move for other prospective investors. There’s a chance another developer could try to recruit the team to finish the game — there’s even the remote possibility that Sega might try to bring Nagoshi back into the fold and have him adapt what would have been Gang of Dragon into a full-blown Yakuza game. However, both of these options would undercut the unique elements of Gang of Dragon that were helping it stand out in a crowded field. It would be a real shame if players never got the chance to play Gang of Dragon, because what we’ve seen so far looks really exciting.