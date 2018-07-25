Fallout ‘Vault Boy’ Car Discovered at Local Pawn Shop

Fallout is everywhere! From table top games, to Fallout 76 on the horizon – even a plethora of fan projects in the works! Bethesda’s Wasteland universe is on everybody’s minds and apparently – everybody’s pawn shops. Well, at least one pawn shop in particular.

Get those bottle caps ready because one Reddit user shared their find at a local pawnshop and honestly? We’re going to need that car …

The traditional blue backdrop works perfect for the winking Vault Boy, which makes this the perfect vehicle for pretty much any Sole Survivor. Though, I will admit – I’d prefer a different car of choice. I don’t know, I’m seeing some solid Fallout vibes in a Pathfinder, perhaps. Maybe a jeep? Something more rugged, for sure. Still, it’s neat … I have 100 caps, take it or leave it.

For those that stayed in the vault during the apocalpyse, Vault Boy is the mascot for Vault-Tec corporation within the Fallout lore. Players saw him everywhere in-game, from magazines, to billboards – even bobbleheads! He’s also the icon for most of the perks in-game as players level up their stats to help them survive.

According to the Fallout wiki:

“While the name of the Vault-Tec mascot (round ears, blond hair, blue and yellow vault jumpsuit) is not present in the original games themselves, he was called Vault Man in the Fallout instruction manual. However, for some reason this name was forgotten – it was never used in any of the following Fallout content including games nor by any developers, only Vault Boy was used and became his real name.”

