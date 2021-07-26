Fan Creates Nintendo Switch Dock Using A Game Boy Advance SP

(Photo: Alexander Blake (@CptnAlex))

One crafty Nintendo player has combined the new with the retro by creating a dock for his Nintendo Switch with a repurposed Game Boy Advance SP that now serves as a sweet way to support his Switch.

The user who posted the pictures of his DIY console goes by a couple of different account names depending on where you found his content, but his real name is Alexander Blake, and he says that this project is his first attempt at modifying any console. It looks like it turned out pretty well for a first attempt, especially since it’s fully functional.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the process of tinkering with a second Nintendo Switch Dock, I realized the circuitboard was pretty much the exact same size as a Gameboy Advance SP,” Blake said when detailing how he came up with the idea.” And then I remembered one of my old SPs doesn’t work anymore. So I got to work.”

A hole inserted just below the SP’s screen allowed for the dock connector to support the Switch, and after working with the bottom of the SP, Blake was able to allow access to the USB, HDMI, and the power supply. The Switch is still quite a bit larger than the SP, so keeping the device standing up would be an issue if not for the folding screen that made the SP unique. No longer there for store-and-go convenience, the folding screen can now be angled to support the Switch and keep it from falling over.

To make the project even more impressive, there wasn’t even a dremel used during the process. All of the alterations and gut-removing from the SP were done with an X-Acto Knife, so he’s lucky that the project came out working and he came out in one piece.

If you liked this project, he’s got this and plenty more Nintendo creations over on his Instagram page. He acknowledged that the final product may be a bit rough around the edges, but it works, and he said he might be inspired to refine it or try out similar projects with other consoles.