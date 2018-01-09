Fanatical’s Big Disney and ‘Star Wars’ Game Sale Is Back

Fanatical is known for their epic PC game sales, and they’re bringing back one of their biggest for another limited-time engagement. If you missed their big sale on Disney games when it dropped last month during the holiday rush, you really need to take advantage of your second chance. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

• Disney Infinity 1.0: Gold Edition – 76% off

• Disney Infinity 2.0: Gold Edition – 76% off

• Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition – 76% off

• Star Wars Classics Collection – 77% off

• Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – 77% off

• Star Wars Collection – 77% off

• LucasArts Adventure Pack – 70% off

• The Secret of Monkey Island : Special Edition – 76% off

Videos by ComicBook.com

The complete list of discounts includes:

• Disney Infinity 1.0: Gold Edition 76%

• Disney Infinity 2.0: Gold Edition 76%

• Disney Infinity 3.0: Gold Edition 76%

• Star Wars Collection 77%

• LucasArts Adventure Pack 70%

• LEGO Star Wars : The Complete Saga 76%

• Star Wars Classics Collection 77%

• Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection 77%

• The Secret of Monkey Island : Special Edition 76%

• Armed and Dangerous 75%

• Disney : Flight and Racing 75%

• Disney Alice in Wonderland 75%

• Disney Bolt 75%

• Disney Cars Classics 75%

• Disney Epic Mickey 2 : The Power of Two 75%

• Disney Extreme Racing Pack 75%

• Disney Fairies : TinkerBell’s Adventure 75%

• Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year Dance 75%

• Disney Mega Pack 75%

• Disney Mega Pack : Wave 2 75%

• Disney Mickey’s Typing Adventure 75%

• Disney Other-Worldly Adventure Pack 75%

• Disney Phineas & Ferb : New Inventions 75%

• Disney Pixar Brave 75%

• Disney Pixar Cars 2 75%

• Disney Pixar Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales 75%

• Disney Pixar Finding Nemo 75%

• Disney Pixar Toy Story 3 75%

• Disney Planes 75%

• Disney Princess : Enchanted Journey 75%

• Disney Princess : My Fairytale Adventure 75%

• Disney Princess and Fairy Pack 75%

• Disney Sky is Falling Pack 75%

• Disney The Princess and The Frog 75%

• Disney Toy Story Pack 75%

• Disney Universe 75%

• Disney Winnie the Pooh 75%

• Disney’s Chicken Little : Ace in Action 75%

• Disney’s Treasure Planet : Battle at Procyon 75%

• Disney•Pixar Cars 75%

• Disney•Pixar Cars : Mater-National Championship 75%

• Disney•Pixar Cars : Radiator Springs Adventures 75%

• Disney•Pixar Toy Story Mania! 75%

• Disney•Pixar Wall-E 75%

• Disney’s Chicken Little 75%

• G-Force 75%

• Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis 75%

• Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 75%

• Indiana Jones Pack 75%

• LEGO Indiana Jones : The Original Adventures 75%

• LEGO Indiana Jones 2 : The Adventure Continues 75%

• LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean 75%

• LEGO Star Wars III : The Clone Wars 75%

• LOOM 75%

• Lucidity 75%

• Monkey Island : Special Edition Bundle 75%

• Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition : LeChuck’s Revenge™ 75%

• Pirates of the Caribbean : At World’s End 75%

• Pirates Pack 75%

• Split/Second Velocity 75%

• Star Wars : Dark Forces 60%

• Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic 70%

• Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords 70%

• Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords 70%

• Star Wars : Rebel Assault I + II 70%

• Star Wars : Rebellion 60%

• Star Wars : Rogue Squadron 3D 70%

• Star Wars : The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition 75%

• Star Wars : The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition 75%

• Star Wars : The Force Unleashed II 75%

• Star Wars : Tie Fighter – Special Edition 70%

• Star Wars : X-Wing Alliance 70%

• Star Wars : X-Wing Bundle 75%

• Star Wars Battlefront II 70%

• Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga 60%

• Star Wars Jedi Knight : Dark Forces II 60%

• Star Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy 70%

• Star Wars Jedi Knight : Mysteries of the Sith 10%

• Star Wars Jedi Knight II : Jedi Outcast 70%

• Star Wars Republic Commando 70%

• Star Wars Starfighter 60%

• Star Wars The Clone Wars : Republic Heroes 75%

• Star Wars: X-Wing vs Tie Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns 70%

• Star Wars® Empire at War™: Gold Pack 75%

• Star Wars™ : X-Wing – Special Edition 70%

• STAR WARS™ SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE™ 75%

• Tangled : The Video Game 75%

• The Chronicles of Narnia : Prince Caspian 75%

• The Dig 75%

• Thrillville : Off the Rails 75%

• Tron : Evolution 75%

• Tron 2.0 75%

• TRON RUN/r 75%

• TRON RUN/r – Deluxe Edition 75%

• TRON RUN/r – Ultimate Edition 75%

Head on over to Fanatical to take advantage of the Disney sale while you can. On that note, make sure to check out the other big sale they have going on for Bandai Namco titles which includes a 12% discount on the upcoming and highly anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.