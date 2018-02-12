Fanatical’s Huge Lunar Sale Discounts GTA V, Dishonored 2, Other Hit Games

A Fanatical sale is underway that discounts some of the biggest PC games available such as Grand Theft Auto V and Dishonored 2 for a special Lunar New Year Sale.

With many games seeing their original prices knocked down to less than half of what they’d normally cost, now’s the time to pick up any newer games or older games that you haven’t tried yet or ones that just beg to play again. The Fanatical sale kicked off today with a robust list of games on sale as part of a Lunar New Year Sale event, an event that’ll see more games added to the list of discounts as the week goes on.

Below is the list of games that are currently on sale through the Lunar Sale, all of them found through Fanatical’s list of the latest deals:

Dishonored 2 – $19.19

Furi – $9.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.39

Jackbox Trilogy – $29.99

Laser League – $9.74

Metro Redux Bundle – $9.74

Monster Monpiece – $7.49

Ori and the Blind Forest (72 hours) – $9.99

Overture – $0.49

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition – $11.49

Prey – $19.19

Quantum Break – $19.99

Remothered: Tormented Fathers – $10.04

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – $12.49

State of Decay – $7.49

Stellaris – $13.59

Stronghold Legends: Steam Edition – $7.49

But even with all of these discounts, these prices still aren’t the end of the Fanatical savings. On top of the sale that’s going on right now, a special promo code is also available that’ll take even more off the already low prices of the PC games. By entering in the voucher code LUNAR8, buyers can get an additional 8 percent off of the already discounted price, savings that bring some games like Overture to a price that’s over 90 percent off the original cost.

The current listing of games that are on sale is just the beginning as well with Fanatical planning on adding more games to the discounts throughout the rest of the week. Those games that’ll be added haven’t been revealed yet, but judging from this current list, buyers can expect a mixed variety of both the big-name titles as well as smaller games that are worth trying out.

Check back with Fanatical throughout the week to see what’s new and view the current catalog of discounts here.

