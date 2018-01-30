The Big Sale Week for SEGA PC Games Is On

The PC gaming deal mecca known as Fanatical is devoting a whole week to slashing prices on SEGA games (up to 80% off) – and this is on top of their massive Bethesda sale. You can shop all of the SEGA deals right here, but let’s take a look at some of the standouts:

• Endless Space 2 – 66% off

• Bayonetta – 60% off (Deal starts at 11am EST on January 30th)

• Vanquish – 60% off (Deal starts at 11am EST on January 31st)

• Total War Warhammer Complete Pack – 52% off

• Total War Essentials Pack – 75% off

• Total War: Warhammer II – 25% off

• Total War: Warhammer – 70% off

• Dungeon of the Endless – Crystal Edition – 77% off

• Sonic Mania – 20% off

• Alien: Isolation Collection – 77% off (Deal starts at 11am EST on January 30th)

• SEGA’s Ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Collection – 66% off (Deal starts at 11am EST on January 31st)

Head on over to Fanatical to shop the deals on their entire SEGA collection. As noted, Fanatical is also running a huge sale on Bethesda titles. The breakdown of those deals is as follows:

• Doom: $9.99 – 67% off

• Wolfenstein Pack (Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood): $11.99 – 70% off

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $40.19 – 33% off

• Doom 3: BFG Edition: $6.79 – 66% off

• Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition: $11.99 – 40% off

• Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $35.99 – 40% off

• Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition: $11.99 – 40% off

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $6.79 – 66% off

• The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Deluxe: $11.99 – 40% off

