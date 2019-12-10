Fans React to New BioShock Game Announcement

Earlier today, 2K Games announced the formation of Cloud Chamber, a new development studio wholly owned by the publisher. While 2K was light on details, they did let slip that Cloud Chamber has begun work on “the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise.” Naturally, BioShock fans had some things to say about this particular development. They have, after all, been waiting for a new iteration in the franchise for more than six years. Some fans seem to be genuinely excited about the news, while others seem to be a bit more cautious. While all three previous entries in the franchise released to critical acclaimed, fans seem a bit split on the direction BioShock Infinite‘s story took. Time will tell if Cloud Chamber’s release will prove equally divisive.

Released in 2013, BioShock Infinite is the third game in 2K Games’ BioShock franchise. Taking place in an alternate, steampunk-influenced version of the United States, players take on the role of Booker DeWitt, as he attempts to rescue Elizabeth, a girl with the ability to open tears in the fabric of space-time. Elizabeth is held captive in the seemingly-idyllic, fictional city of Columbia, where racial tensions between the ruling class and the people threaten innocent lives. Influenced by themes such as American exceptionalism and the Occupy movement, developer Irrational Games combined real-world historical events with the game’s fantastical setting.

Unfortunately, many fans found the storyline to be a mixed-bag. As such, it will be interesting to see if the next BioShock game will continue to take on similar themes, or if Cloud Chamber will push the series in a different direction.

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the new BioShock game in development!

Some fans seem to be pretty excited about the idea of a new BioShock!

*CHANTS* BIOSHOCK BIOSHOCK BI O SHO CK — Teeth King (@cranity) December 10, 2019

Okay, maybe a lot of fans are excited.

I’m not hyperventilating.



I’m just keeping really calm right now that a NEW Bioshock game is confirmed and in development.



Those games are some of the best single player games EVER.



AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!11!1!!!!! https://t.co/EG2RuSo1Hc — Jon (@MrDalekJD) December 9, 2019

Chandler sums it up nicely.

When we hear there’s potentially a new Bioshock game in the works 🤯#Bioshock #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/E3OgIceXeY — Game Till Five Podcast (@GameTillFive) December 9, 2019

The new developer has some cautiously optimistic.

New game yay, newly founded studio boo….possibly.



I hope this studio has at least a couple of veteran developers and writers from the studio that worked on the original Bioshock games. A little past artistic and narrative direction goes a long way when resurrecting an old IP. https://t.co/8scXWxJfbj — CooperFomation (@CooperFomation) December 10, 2019

But, there are some fans that are disappointed Ken Levine won’t be involved.

I love BioShock but I wouldn’t want a BioShock without Ken Levine for the same reason I wouldn’t want a Metal Gear Solid without Hideo Kojima. https://t.co/nC08NgnHYU — Chrismas Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) December 10, 2019

And others took the opportunity to air their grievances with BioShock Infinite.

Hot take

Bioshock Infinite is mid — Buns but louder (@SuperButterBuns) December 9, 2019

Finally, there are some that are taking a “wait-and-see” approach.