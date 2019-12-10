Gaming

Fans React to New BioShock Game Announcement

Earlier today, 2K Games announced the formation of Cloud Chamber, a new development studio wholly owned by the publisher. While 2K was light on details, they did let slip that Cloud Chamber has begun work on “the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise.” Naturally, BioShock fans had some things to say about this particular development. They have, after all, been waiting for a new iteration in the franchise for more than six years. Some fans seem to be genuinely excited about the news, while others seem to be a bit more cautious. While all three previous entries in the franchise released to critical acclaimed, fans seem a bit split on the direction BioShock Infinite‘s story took. Time will tell if Cloud Chamber’s release will prove equally divisive.

Released in 2013, BioShock Infinite is the third game in 2K Games’ BioShock franchise. Taking place in an alternate, steampunk-influenced version of the United States, players take on the role of Booker DeWitt, as he attempts to rescue Elizabeth, a girl with the ability to open tears in the fabric of space-time. Elizabeth is held captive in the seemingly-idyllic, fictional city of Columbia, where racial tensions between the ruling class and the people threaten innocent lives. Influenced by themes such as American exceptionalism and the Occupy movement, developer Irrational Games combined real-world historical events with the game’s fantastical setting.

Unfortunately, many fans found the storyline to be a mixed-bag. As such, it will be interesting to see if the next BioShock game will continue to take on similar themes, or if Cloud Chamber will push the series in a different direction.

What are your thoughts on the new BioShock announcement? Are you excited to see the game officially unveiled? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the new BioShock game in development!

Some fans seem to be pretty excited about the idea of a new BioShock!

Okay, maybe a lot of fans are excited.

Chandler sums it up nicely.

The new developer has some cautiously optimistic.

But, there are some fans that are disappointed Ken Levine won’t be involved.

And others took the opportunity to air their grievances with BioShock Infinite.

Finally, there are some that are taking a “wait-and-see” approach.

