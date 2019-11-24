New PS4 and Nintendo Switch Game Adding Full Cross-Play Support

A new Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 game is adding full cross-play, joining the likes of Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the other multiplayer games that have added the increasingly popular feature. More specifically, next month, Fantasy Strike will have full cross-play on each and every one of its platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Mac, and Linux. According to the developer, Sirlin Games, since the game’s launch earlier this year on July 25th, it’s had some form of cross-play, but it was previously limited by Sony’s restrictions. So, the game only supported PS4 and PC and Nintendo Switch and PC cross-play. However, starting next month, the two consoles will finally start talking to each other as well.

What this means is that all players — regardless of the platform — will be able to play against each other in both ranked and casual queues. At the moment, it’s unclear if there will be an option to opt out of the feature.

“As an indie fighting game developer, cross-play means the world to us,” writes Sirlin Games of the announcement. “More so than many other genres, a fighting game needs a united player base in order to achieve fast queue times, fair matches, and the highest level of competition. Our queue times have already been good, with an average wait of less than 90 seconds across all hours of the week. With full crossplay, it will be even faster.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word on when the feature will be added beyond sometime next month, however, Sirlin Games notes a new online tournament will accompany the feature.

Fantasy Strike is available for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Sirlin Games:

“Be an archer with fiery arrows, a colorful painter, a martial arts master who can transform into a dragon, and more! Fantasy meets martial arts in this vibrant world. A fighting game designed from the ground up to be so easy to control that even non-fighting game players can play it, yet deep enough to play in tournaments.”